Norman Francis Wheeler, Jr. of Southport left this life on October 26, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Bolivia after battling Alzheimer’s for the last several years. His wife Priscilla and eldest son Kirk were by his side.
Norm was born in Bristol, Connecticut and graduated from Canton High School where he was a standout varsity athlete in golf and basketball as well as an All State Chorus member. After graduating from Gettysburg College, serving in the U.S. Army, and marrying his wife Priscilla, he began his career with Anaconda American Brass.
Norm spent his entire 40-year professional career with one company, Outokumpo American Brass, and retired as V.P. of Sales & Marketing. The family moved often as Norm’s career progressed, with stops in Connecticut (twice), Georgia, Colorado, North Carolina, Illinois, and New York. Despite his busy career and heavy travel schedule, he strived to support his family and was an excellent partner and provider.
Outside of work, Norm was a skilled golfer: once, as a Gettysburg student, he was called on to caddy for then-President Dwight Eisenhower; later in life shooting his age. He was also an avid sailor, progressing through a variety of sailboats, always seeking the perfect one. His last - and favourite - was his Pacific Seacraft 40 named “Rockin’ Chair,” that he would sail out of Southport; his Hallberg-Rassy 45 “Sweet Chariot,” that he sailed out of Jamestown, Rhode Island coming in a close second. Stormin’ Norman truly loved being on the water, and Priscilla joined him on his sailing journeys,. The two shared many fond memories sailing up and down the East Coast and on Lake Ontario (like on the C&C 37 “Persuasion,” sailing out of Youngstown, New York) with friends and family.
Gardening was also a passion of Norm’s - he always loved the beauty of plants, flowers, and a finely mowed lawn. His decades-long stewardship of his deceased Mother’s Rabbit’s Foot fern benefits his children to this day with its beauty.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Priscilla (Woodford) and their four children, Kirk and wife Arlene, (Leland, North Carolina), Prescott and wife Jacqueline (Denver, North Carolina), Randolph and wife Barbara (Walnut Creek, California) and Sally Wallace and husband Sean (Canton, Georgia). He was a loving grandfather to 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his brothers, Bill (Colorado) and Tom (Maine) and sister, Susan (Florida). He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and dear friends throughout the U.S. and overseas.
He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Louise (Fencil) Wheeler, and his sister, Nancy Wheeler Lindgren.
The family wishes to thank Norm’s caregivers and medical staff for their kind and compassionate support. Sandy Miller RN, Ginny Fredell RN and Eunice Young were also tremendously helpful during his last years in this life.
A memorial service will occur at 11 a.m. on July 3 at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Southport. Internment will immediately follow.
Even in the haze of Alzheimer’s, Norm left sound advice that may be helpful for you in your journey: “Just keep on keeping on.”
Rest in Peace, Norm, and Godspeed. We miss you dearly.
“I lift up my eyes to the hills - from where will my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.” Psalm 121:1-2