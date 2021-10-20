Leonard Jerome “Jerry” Bradshaw Jr., age 61, of Supply passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.
He was born August 25, 1960 to Patricia Raines Lovett and Leonard Jerome Bradshaw, Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Renee Bradshaw; mother, Patricia Lovett; brothers, Roger Lovett and James Lovett; sister, Gail Freeman; stepsons, Johnny Leonard and Michael Leonard; and step-daughter, Samantha Leonard.
He was preceded in death by his father and a stepdaughter, Wendy Pate.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church with Rev. Charles A. Drew officiating. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at New Life Baptist Church on Exum Road in Ash.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.