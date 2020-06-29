Robert “Bob” McKeithan, Jr., 77, of Oak Island passed away on June 26, 2020.
Mr. McKeithan was born February 20, 1943.
Bob grew up in Bolivia and was a veteran of the US Army.
He been an electrician and had worked building piers from Topsail to Myrtle Beach.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert McKeithan, Sr. and Evelyn Lewis McKeithan; and a son Michael Cory McKeithan.
Survivors include his daughter, Robin Furnier and husband Brent; three grandchildren, Tyler Furnier and wife Olivia, Austin Furnier, and Felicia Furnier; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Lee Sutton; two brothers, Patrick McKeithan and Timothy McKeithan; and longtime friend, Jennifer Harren, and her two daughters.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, July 6, at 6 p.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. In accordance with the governor’s executive order, social distancing and facial coverings will be required.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhtie.com.
