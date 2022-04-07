Mary Ann E. Schindo Deats, age 95, of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away on Monday April 5, 2022 at Universal Health Care Center in Bolivia, North Carolina.
She was born on December 16, 1926 in Port Chester, New York, the daughter of the late Daniel Schindo and Ann Hyder Schindo.
She was affiliated with the Morris School District in Morristown, New Jersey, as a secretary in the Guidance Department for 20 years. After her retirement in 1993, she and her husband, Bud, moved to Oak Island. She loved the beach, meeting people and having fun. She served as Chaplain for the BPO Elks Lodge #2769 for 10 years.
Mary Ann will be missed by her many friends and family members.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Van Doren “Bud” Deats; and two sisters, Adeline Schindo Van Duzer and Ann Schindo Tremallo.
Surviving are her daughter, Wendy A. Calloway of Oak Island, North Carolina; two grandsons, Brian G. Koyce and wife, Beth K. Koyce, of Hingham, Massachusetts, and Steve P. Koyce and wife, Katy E. Koyce, of Morris Plains, New Jersey; four great-grandchildren, Owen M. Koyce, Libby A. Koyce, Abigail E. Koyce and William B. Koyce; a sister, Patty A. Connolly and husband, Richie, of Key West, Florida; and her niece and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials maybe sent to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, North Carolina, 28422.
Online condolences may be sent to www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam and White Funeral & Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.