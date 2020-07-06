Marie Rose “Gypsy Mama, Mimi” Ploe, 87, of Southport and formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Northern Virginia, passed peacefully on July 4, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Bolivia.
Marie was born on August 14, 1932 in Douglas, Arizona. She was the only daughter of Lebanese immigrants James Kazal and Henrietta Farah Kazal.
She was predeceased just last year by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert (Bob) John Ploe.
She is survived by her three daughters, Dawn Ploe Richey of Utah and Lynn Ploe Gillis and Shelley Ploe Facchina, both of Southport; and grandchildren, Brittany Marie Richey (Ryan) Hunt and James Robert (JB) Richey of Las Vegas, Nevada.
An early and ardent feminist, she instilled in her daughters their ability to be/do/have whatever they wanted. A curious intellectual, voracious reader and deep spiritual thinker, she also nurtured a passion for gambling and card games, especially blackjack and bridge.
Marie and Bob started many successful bridge groups still continuing to this day. They were also known for hosting fun and colorful late night parties in their home “Lebanese Lounge” in Virginia.
May she be in eternal peace, drinking her favorite whiskey sours, winning big hands, and dancing and singing to her beloved Barbra Streisand.
She touched so many lives and will be forever remembered.
Because of the pandemic, a funeral service will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at a later date.
Anyone wishing to make a donation on Marie’s behalf, the family is very grateful to Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia, and also send sincere thanks to Carillon Assisted Living staff (now Elmcroft Senior Living) in Southport. Mimi loved you all.
