William “Bill” Gibboney, 78, of Caswell Beach, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Walker Crocker Gibboney, and his parents, William F. and Emma M. Gibboney.
Bill grew up and spent most of his life in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he retired from Jefferson Pilot Insurance and was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
After retirement, Bill and Walker bought their dream home in Caswell Beach and had a wonderful life there.
Family survivors include Louie Jordan and his wife Grace; Charles Jordan and his wife Jean; Lorie Jordan and her husband Greg; JoAnn Peterson and her husband John; Walter Trafton; Joseph Trafton and his wife Paula; and all of his friends in Caswell Beach.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
