Russ Ferris of Southport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, holding the hand of his wife Susan while surrounded by family.
He is the father of three sons and three daughters, Tom, Rob, Carrie, Chris, Jane and Sara; eight grandchildren, Monica, Mallory, Jonathan, Matthew, Andrew, Josh, Willa, and Eleanor; and three great grandchildren, Channing, Teagan, and Mila.
Russ found Southport in 1979 and made it his home. His friends in Southport will remember his blue eyes that sparkled with life.
He is best known as an artist, fisherman, and boat builder. He had a reputation that he could fix anything.
He has been a fixture in the Southport community and a strong supporter and contributor to preserving the town’s historical charm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the City of Southport’s Forestry Committee to help preserve the town’s historic live oaks.
There will be a gathering to share stories of Russ’s life from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 at his longtime home at 406 West West Street in Southport.
All friends are invited to stop by to celebrate Russ.