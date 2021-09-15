Reita Williamson Sherfinski passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.
She was born July 21, 1933, in Guilford County.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Roman Gene (Ski) Sherfinski, and first husband, Ellis Ray Black Sr.
She leaves behind her children, Raymond E. Black and wife Gloria, Rita Kay Handler, Ellis Ray Black, Jr. and wife Barbara, Julia Lindsay Roper and husband C. Houston, Vicky Black Shirah, and Betty (B.J.) Black Rodriguez; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.