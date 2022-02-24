Charlie Thomas Hathaway, age 79, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Gregory and Magdalene Roberson Hathaway; brother, Jimmy Ray Hathaway; and sister, Patricia Hathaway Kennedy.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Johnson (Steven) of Wilson, Susan Cruse (Travis) of Southport, and Amber McClung of Roanoke Rapids; granddaughter, Alyssa Johnson; niece, Teresa Ann Rhodes (Vance) and their children Wayne and Ashland Rhodes, all of Georgia; and nephew, Jimmy Sipe (Diane) of Florida.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 25, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shingleton Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Bailey Town Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Wilson, Suite A, 2130 Forest Hills Road West, Wilson NC, 27893.
