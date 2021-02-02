Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Rogers, 63, of Oak Island, North Carolina and formerly Levittown, Pennsylvania, passed away on February 1, 2021.
Debbie was born November 9, 1957 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Margaret Waite Friedauer and the late John Joseph Slavin.
Debbie had worked as the office manager for Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic School in Southampton, Pennsylvania until her retirement.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Stephen Rogers; two sons, Christopher Rogers and Corey Rogers; her mother, Margaret Friedauer and her husband Bill; a brother, Joseph Slavin; and a sister, Susan Coffey.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, February 4, at 4 p.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
