Margaret Purcell Shinn, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2019.
She was born June 11, 1948, to Clement and Kathleen Poston in Richmond, Indiana. Margaret was born and raised in Richmond, but she lived in North Carolina for the past 25 years.
She loved to go shopping, tanning, and going to the beauty shop. She also loved going out to eat.
Margaret was a volunteer and she loved her church. She was loved and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jonathan Poston.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 25 years, Larry E. Shinn; two sons, Brent (Denise) Purcell and Brady Purcell; five grandchildren: Nigel, Oliver, Pacia, Kylee and Alec; and one great-grandson, Chance Taylor. She will also be missed by her friends of many years, BJ McCullough and Pastor Ronald Smith.
A memorial service will be held January 25 at 2 p.m. at Love of Christ Church, 4308 Old Ocean Highway, Bolivia.