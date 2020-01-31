Cathleen Dugan Goldman, 71, of Southport died on January 26, 2020.
She was born August 5, 1948, the daughter of the late Thomas and Marjorie (Vurgason) Dugan, and raised in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Her loving husband, Noah, and much-loved grandson, Nicky (Allison), were with her when she died.
She is also survived by her daughter Kelly Carver (Brad); sons, James Carver, Michael (Clarissa) Goldman, Jeffrey Goldman (Jennifer); her granddaughter, Jordan; her cherished lifelong friend, Grace Meng (Rick); her cousin, Norman Weiss; nephews, Thomas Dugan III (Jessica), James Dugan (Laura), Ryan Dugan (Julie), Dean Dugan, Brian Dugan; niece, Jorie Dugan; sister, Marjorie Dugan; brothers, Thomas Dugan (Jan) and James Dugan (Judy); and countless relatives and friends.
Cathleen attended St. Mary’s Academy in Haddonfield, New Jersey and Immaculata College in Pennsylvania. She was active in her Absecon, New Jersey community, serving as Cub Scout leader for her grandson’s pack. She was a successful realtor and a member of the Realtors Million Dollar Club for years.
Cathleen enjoyed being with people and made friends of all she met. She brought great joy and a helping hand to all who knew her – including those in Southport where she lived for the past nine years. While in Southport, Cathleen volunteered with the youth of Trinity United Methodist Church. She also volunteered part-time as a church secretary.
A service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street, Southport, on Tuesday, February 4, at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.