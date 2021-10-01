Stephen Edwin “Steve” Mealy Sr., age 74, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Steve was born May 25, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Glen Edwin Mealy, Jr. and Mary Ellen Butcher Mealy.
He was retired from the City of Southport where he had worked for many years.
Steve was a mechanic his entire life. Based out of Charlotte, NC, he held nine world records in drag racing.
Steve is survived by two children, Stephen Edwin Mealy, Jr. and Laura Graham Benzian; three stepchildren, April Winch, Billy Ferris, and Jada Atkinson; three grandchildren, Donease Ferris, Brittany Young, and Daniel Benzian; a brother, Phil Mealy; nieces, Michelle Trott, Kristen Copeland and Rebecca McRorie; and nephews, Ryan Mealy and Eric Mealy.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Venita Mealy; and a sister, Susan Mealy Kephart.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Mealy family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.