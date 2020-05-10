Raymond Harry Englerth, age 50, of Little Rock, Arkansas passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 2, 2020 in Little Rock. He was born December 22, 1969 in Kansas City Missouri to Harry Leon Englerth and Wanda Sue Dement Tyler. Raymond graduated from South Brunswick High School in Southport, NC. He received a bachelor’s degree in Geology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Raymond loved the outdoors and all things geology related, he loved telling stories and was the life of the party. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Raymond is survived by his parents, Harry Englerth of Roanoke, VA and Sue Tyler and husband John of Roanoke VA; one sister, Amanda Fortuna and husband Timothy, nephew, James and niece, Elizabeth of Roanoke, VA; stepsisters, Stacey Tyler and Kelly Hunnicutt and husband Tony. Raymond is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins spanning from Alabama, Florida and Arkansas.
A memorial service will be held later.
Cremations by Wilson Robison Funeral Home England, Arkansas. 501-842-3901. 701 Pine Bluff Hwy England, Arkansas 72046. www.wilsonrobisonfhengland.com