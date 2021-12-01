Harold Wayne Crisco, 63, of Rocky Point, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
Wayne was born on October 31, 1958, in Orlando, Florida, to Virginia Thames Crisco and the late William Harold Crisco.
Wayne was a very talented man who excelled at everything he did. He was a great golfer, musician, and surfer. He was also a self-taught carpenter and could fix just about anything else as well.
Wayne was a friend to all and would make everybody laugh. He was a true patriot who loved his country. A bright light to many, he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his mother, Wayne is survived by his fiancé, Chrystal B. Norris; his son, Kevin Crisco and wife, Tina; his daughters, Maureen Schnadelbach and husband, Justin, Katherine Crisco, and Islay Crisco; children of the heart, Chandler and Erin (Greg); his brother, William Dennis Crisco; and his grandchildren, Madison, Isabelle, Owen and Nathan.
A graveside service will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington on Saturday, December 4, at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Jason Benton officiating.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.