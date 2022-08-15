Leon “Lennie” Fullwood was a blessing from the beginning of his life. He made his way into this world on February 19, 1938 after his mom, Josie Varnam Fullwood, had suffered two miscarriages. He was a Southport native who grew up fishing and being on the water. He often told how he would fish for food so his large family could eat, because there was very little money.

He started working at a young age to help support his parents, brothers and sister. He excelled in school while also playing baseball and football. With no money for college, he joined the United States Air Force and served as a pararescue in the Air Force.