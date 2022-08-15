Leon “Lennie” Fullwood was a blessing from the beginning of his life. He made his way into this world on February 19, 1938 after his mom, Josie Varnam Fullwood, had suffered two miscarriages. He was a Southport native who grew up fishing and being on the water. He often told how he would fish for food so his large family could eat, because there was very little money.
He started working at a young age to help support his parents, brothers and sister. He excelled in school while also playing baseball and football. With no money for college, he joined the United States Air Force and served as a pararescue in the Air Force.
While serving in the Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colorado he met a beautiful, spicy young Italian lady named Edith Frances Marie Theresa Arnone ... yes, he just one lady with all those names. It took a bit of courting her for this sweet southern gentleman dating the only daughter in a big Italian family that included four older brothers. Her parents who spoke only Italian fell in love with Dad and he immediately became family.
He married his bride on April 25, 1959 and was married just a few weeks short of 55 years before she passed April 3, 2014. They were blessed with a son, Armando, and many years later a daughter, Melina.
He often said he felt love with her family that at times he lacked in his childhood. Anytime he was on leave he would go to Aguilar, Colorado to be with his big Italian family for loads of food, singing, dancing, loudness and love.
For 20 years Lennie traveled the world, doing tours in Vietnam and risking his life to save others. He received numerous medals including the silver star, bronze star, distinguished flying cross and many other honors. He never spoke about those times. Mom said he would never tell her; she’d often find out by reading the newspaper. Dad would be honored, and just get back to saving lives.
Upon retirement from the Air Force, they returned to Southport. He went into business and built the Sandbar Lounge, now the Tiki Tavern, then he went on to work security at Sunny Point and was there until his retirement in 2000. He used to love making breakfast for the guys there.
He also loved the 4th of July holidays, having cookouts and pool parties for his family including his seven grandkids and nieces and nephews from Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah. He found joy in feeding others and making everyone feel welcome. The pantry was always filled with so many canned goods and other goodies and I wondered, why buy so much when you already have enough? Mom shared that growing up Dad never had a pantry filled with food and it just made him feel better to know there was food for his family and anyone who would come visit. You never went to their home without eating or having a drink. You would be fed and have a few laughs too.
In retirement they cruised and traveled cross country ever year in an RV to Colorado and New Mexico to visit our big Italian family. They had the best times creating memories with family they loved so much and who loved them too.
Dad truly enjoyed giving to others and making a difference. He would help anyone in need - family, his children’s friends, as well as strangers. He made sure his two children received college educations, and was a constant source of love and encouragement.
He leaves a legacy of love with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always made sure you knew you were loved, a wonderful legacy to leave.
He always did random acts of kindness, so in his honor do random acts of kindness, and love with your whole heart and being.
The family sends a special thanks to: Mr. Joe Small, who took extensive care of Lennie the last three years, filling his spa days with smiles and laughter; his bonus daughters, who always made sure to celebrate his birthday and shower him with love year- around; Erin, Dawn, Marie and Crystal, the nursing staff at Dosher who made sure he was comfortable, loved, and happy during his stay; Dr. Lee and nurses of SECU Hospice House of Lower Cape Fear in Bolivia for the comfort and care for Dad to transition peacefully, as well as caring for family and friends who visited; and his friend, Christian, who showed him love and care for many years.
To family and friends who have been a constant source of support during this journey, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
A celebration of life for Leon Fullwood with military honors will be held Veterans Day weekend with details to follow.