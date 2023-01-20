Eloise Morgan Randolph of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on January 13, 2023 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years old.
Eloise was born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, on January 29, 1939 to the late Angus McKinnon Morgan and Eloise Thrower Morgan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, H. Martin Morgan.
Eloise attended Appalachian State College, majoring in Business, where she met her husband of 61 years, Jack Randolph. They settled in Marion where they raised their four children until retiring in 1998 to the coastal area of Caswell Beach and Southport, North Carolina.
Eloise spent most of her years working as a homemaker, but also worked in administrative positions at West Junior High School, The McDowell Express and The McDowell News in Marion.
She had many fond memories of raising her family in a small community, and in First Baptist Church in Marion where her family was active in the music and youth programs.
In her retirement years, Eloise was able to devote more time to her love of painting. She enjoyed learning and discovering many different mediums, techniques, and styles from numerous professional artists. Often, Eloise was told she had the gift of being able to paint with great feeling and emotions, which shined in her artwork. As a result, she won many ribbons in local and regional art shows. She took great pride and satisfaction in her paintings, as did her family.
Eloise was creative, fun-loving, warm, accepting, and witty. She loved all kinds of music, but her favorite was listening to Andrea Bocelli sing The Lord’s Prayer and Amazing Grace. To her family and those who knew her well, she modeled positivity even in times of sorrow or sickness, and had a huge heart for others, including animals and many special family dogs. Eloise had a deep faith and as she was known to say, simply, God is love and love is everywhere.
In addition to her husband, Jack, she is survived by her son, Dr. Greg Randolph (Janice) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; daughter, Debbie Whittemore of Marion, North Carolina; son, Ricky Randolph (Alice) of Marion, North Carolina; daughter, Amy Randolph of Longs, North Carolina; and six grandchildren and one great-grandson also survive to cherish her memory, Josh Randolph, Rachael Whittemore, Charlotte Armstrong, Connor Randolph, Aaron Whittemore, Morgan Whittemore, and Rowan Randolph.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Marion, North Carolina, on January 29 with the Rev. Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. A private burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marion will follow.
A celebration of life drop-in gathering will be held on Saturday, February 4, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport, NC.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Southport, NC or First Baptist Church, Marion, NC.