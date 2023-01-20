Eloise Morgan Randolph

Eloise Morgan Randolph of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on January 13, 2023 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years old.

Eloise was born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, on January 29, 1939 to the late Angus McKinnon Morgan and Eloise Thrower Morgan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, H. Martin Morgan.

