Betty Rebecca Brown, 73, of Southport passed away on November 14, 2019.
Sister Betty sold corn from the bed of her green Ford Ranger for many years and was known around town as the “Silver Queen Corn Lady.”
Sister Betty had been a bus driver for Southport Elementary School for 43 years.
She was born July 13, 1946 in Tabor City, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Vanderville and Kathleen Williamson.
In July of 1981, Sister Betty joined the Midway Apostolic Church. For the next 38 years she devoted her life to being a Christian and was a founding member and on the Board of Trustees at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. Her church family was very important to her. Sister Betty faithfully attended services and found great joy in the Lord.
Sister Betty was preceded in death by her husband John Douglas “Doug” Brown.
Survivors include her two daughters, Ramona “Gail” Hall and husband Rocky, and Mylinda Brown; a grandson, John Eric Brown; a brother, McNeil Williamson; two sisters, Lois St. George and Loretta Mikrut; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church with Reverend Charles A. Drew officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in the Brown Family Cemetery in Bolivia.
