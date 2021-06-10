Linda Faye Pugh, 78, of Leland passed away June 3, 2021.
Linda was born May 7, 1943 in Magnolia, North Carolina, daughter of the late Jess and Catherine Hatcher.
She was also preceded in death by brothers Wayne Hatcher and Kenny Hatcher
She is survived by her husband, Richard Pugh; sisters, Lettie Skipper and husband Larry, and Lisa Mammay and husband David; a brother, Donald Hatcher and wife Angeline; nephews, Michael Lewis, Thad Hatcher, Rick Fisher, and Matthew Fisher; nieces, Rhonda Langston, Christy Jones, and Jessica Herring; great-nieces, great-nephews, a great-great-niece, and a great-great-nephew.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, at New Creations Worship Center in Boiling Spring Lakes with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.