David was a friend to all he met, a born salesman, and an all-around fun guy. He loved to have big parties and his door was always open to visitors.
He grew up in Ben Avon, a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in a family neighborhood where he could join the local kids at a ball field just a block from his home.
Through high school David was the shortest in his class and he suddenly shot up to almost six feet tall after leaving for college at Bucknell University in 1960. With a degree in chemical engineering which demanded that he live like a hermit until graduation, he took a job with Shell Oil and quickly moved up the corporate ladder, leading to a job with a rubber company in Akron, Ohio and lots of travel all over the world.
He lived in Hudson, Ohio, was briefly married, and eventually met Judy Fundak, helping her raise her two boys, Eric and Daniel.
He eventually followed his love of golf to North Carolina, where he settled in Southport in a lovely southern cottage that brought out his gardening talents. He had a close group of friends, both neighbors and golfing buddies, and always had a dog to get him out for daily walks.
Dementia struck David about nine years ago with Pic’s disease, he developed severe aphasia and was soon unable to communicate which was really devastating for such a friendly talkative person. It was a steady downhill slide into dementia, with David’s life ending in a memory care unit near Wilmington.
He will be missed by all who knew him, and by his sister most of all.
Arrangements are being taken are of by Coastal Cremations.
