Dennis Paul Wolfe, age 73, of Sanford, North Carolina, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
He was born in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania on November 1, 1948 to the late Howard Edward Wolfe and Kathryn Taucher Wolfe.
Dennis graduated from Immaculate Conception High School Class of 1967 in Washington, Pennsylvania, and received his Associates Degree from Cape Fear Technical Community College.
He worked for CP&L/Progress Energy/Duke Energy, retiring from the Harris Nuclear Power Plant after 40 years of service.
Dennis also served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of Jonesboro United Methodist Church. Dennis loved visiting amusement parks and riding roller coasters with his daughter and grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Paul Wolfe.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Margie Piner Wolfe; daughter, Paige Maree Wolfe of Whitsett, North Carolina; grandson, Liam Wolfe-Williams; and sisters, Debbie Harris (Richard) of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Terri Connor of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Chrissy Seibel.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 13, at 1 p.m. at Jonesboro United Methodist Church with Rev. Becky Albritton, Rev Bob Albritton and Rev. Terry Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Wesley Center Fellowship Hall of the church.
Dennis was a very casual and laidback person. The family requests you wear casual clothes to his service. No suits, please. Consider jeans and come as you are.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington Street, Raleigh, NC 27605-1259.