Henry Antony “Hank” Galotta Jr., 74, of Boiling Spring Lakes and formerly of Laurel, Maryland, passed away on March 19, 2020.
Mr. Galotta was born April 25, 1945 in Washington, D.C. to the late Henry A. Galotta, Sr. and Mary Rose Galotta.
He was a high school teacher and basketball coach in the D.C. area for over 40 years.
He was also an avid golfer but his greatest joy in life was his family. His family was not limited to his immediate family, but all the players he coached and students he taught. His priority was not what they could do on the court but who they would become later in life. He left a little of himself in all that he touched.
In addition to his parents, Hank was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Frances Hedrick
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Carol L. Galotta; three children, John Galotta and wife Kim, Carol Ann Connelly and husband Justin, and Antony Galotta and wife Wenona; nine grandchildren, Tommy Galotta, Jeweli Galotta, Jeffery Galotta, Theresa Markley, Emily Connelly, Kendra Connelly, Riley Galotta, Madison Galotta, and Mackenzie Galotta; and nine great-grandchildren. .
A memorial service will be held at a later date, both in North Carolina and Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to S.O.A.R. (Southport/Oak Island Animal Rescue), 3376 St. Charles Place SE, Southport, NC 28461.
