George Henry “Bucky” Ray Jr., 69, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Spectrum Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Mississippi, surrounded by loved ones.
Bucky was born February 17, 1952 to George and Floy (Davis) Ray Sr., in Bishopville, South Carolina.
Bucky was one of 15 children and the first boy to be born after five sisters. Bucky was a fun-loving person with a dry sense of humor. He was incredibly smart and enjoyed working with his hands. His job as a maintenance manager took him to several locations across the country in the energy and nuclear field.
Bucky loved fishing, going to the beach, and flying kites. He had a passion for collecting “treasures” from the side of the road. Bucky never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. One of his special loves was animals, the more the merrier.
He is survived by his wife, Rennie Powell; his daughters, Hilerie (Dave) Gellenbeck, Alexandria Ray (Ian) McMillan and Haley (Matt) May; seven grandchildren, Isabella Ray, Annabelle McMillan, Hayes McMillan, Adeline May, Preston Ray-Baker, JJ Ray- Baker and Elijah Ray-Baker; siblings, Carol Ann (Steve) Watts, June (Bobby) Jefferson, Alice (Clyde) Hudson, Annette (James) Odem, Becky Richards, Ben Ray, Theo Ray, Cindy (Marion) Bradshaw, half siblings Ricky (Sandra) Elmore, Michael (Angie) Poole, Kathy (David) Sauls, Kay (David) Elmore and Susan (Darren) Thornhill; and his four-legged children, Banx, Diesel, Gizmo and Spike.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, April Elizabeth Ray, and his sister, Elizabeth Ray.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. the at Southport Community Building, 223 East Bay Street, Southport, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to R.A.C.E animal rescue (raceshelter.org) in North Carolina or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org).
Those wishing to sign Bucky’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
