Paul Daniel Hadlock, 69, of Southport died on November 19, 2019 at home while holding his wife’s hand.
Paul is survived by Lou-Ann Hadlock, his wife of 45 years, and their three daughters: Karin Cushman and husband Jason, Jessica Fedele and husband Nik, and Meghan Cartis and husband Daniel. Paul was also a loving “Popeye” to his three grandchildren, McKinley, Addison, and Drew Cushman.
Paul was born to the late Margaret and Daniel Hadlock on October 20, 1950 and grew up along with his older brother Kevin in New Haven, Connecticut.
A proud Hoya, Paul graduated from Georgetown University in 1972 and stayed in the Washington, DC area where he met and married Lou-Ann. Together they raised their family for 25 years in Stafford, Virginia where Paul was an active leader in the local Lions Club and devoted volunteer for his children’s swim teams.
A big fan of all sports, Paul spent the last 15 years of his life doing what he loved as an avid golfer at the St. James Clubs, and a dedicated umpire for both adult and youth baseball and softball.
A celebration of life service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Southport, NC at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 6. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.