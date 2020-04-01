Carla Allen Anderson, 45, of Sanford peacefully passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Carla was born in Southport, daughter of Joe Allen and the late Sheila Corbett Allen. She loved people and was often considered to be the life of the party. Carla had a tremendous love for animals especially Labrador Retrievers and had a collection of Labrador items. She loved to volunteer, and spent many Christmas mornings helping at The Bread Basket.
The family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 pm Friday before the Memorial service.
Surviving are her husband, Aaron Anderson; her father, Joe Allen of Sanford; aunt and uncle, Brenda and Ed Jones of Hampstead; and a special cousin, Brian Jones, and his wife Crystal and their son Gavin of Wilmington.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 3, at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Buffalo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saving Grace Animals for Adoption, PO Box 1649, Wake Forest, NC 27588.