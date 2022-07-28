Helen Louise Butler (nee Hopper) died on July 19, 2022, at the age of 98 and a half in Southport, North Carolina.
Helen was born on December 9, 1923 in Crawford County, Indiana, the sixth child of Murl Kellams and Charlie Hopper.
A member of the “Greatest Generation,” she served proudly in the WAVES of the US Navy during WWII.
The loves of her life were her husband Robert “Bob” Butler (1927-2015), her son Jack Butler (1959-2013), daughter Elaine O’Donnell, son-in-law Sean O’Donnell, and grandchildren Erin (Steve) Huegel and Ryan O’Donnell. Helen is also survived by her 95-year-old “little” sister Norma (Everett) Eickelberger of Jasper, Indiana; many dear nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and -nephews; and great grand-nieces and -nephews.
Helen’s greatest joys were found in raising her family, swinging a golf club, digging in her garden, and playing bridge with friends. Family and friends will remember her for her uncanny ability to create delicious meals at a moment’s notice with only pantry ingredients - predating the Chopped TV show, her loving care of her husband in the hurricane of Alzheimer’s disease, and her continual determination and sunny disposition through all of her life’s challenges.
A celebration of Helen’s amazing life and interment will be at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Alzheimer’s Association’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” at http://act.alz.org/goto/Elaine or by mail to: Alzheimer’s Association: Wilmington NC Walk, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island Chapel.