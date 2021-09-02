Charles C. “Connie” Roush Sr., 94, of Southport North Carolina and formerly of Martinsburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 amongst his family.
He was the son of the late W. Clermont Roush and Emma Ruth Kline Roush.
He was born in Pittsburgh Pennslyvania on April 13, 1927 and raised in Martinsburg.
Mr. Roush was a WWII Army Veteran. He was fascinated by all things automotive, and his passion can be traced back to the age of five when he rebuilt a Norwalk automobile that sat on the Roush property to running condition. Upon his release from the service he and his wife Nelda parlayed this interest into a 40-year business in which he was recognized as one of the most comprehensive auto sales and services in the tri-state area. His vast knowledge and experience was sought by many and he was recently previewed in his hometown newspaper for his recollection and knowledge of auto industry historical changes and innovations, as well as his extensive memorabilia collection. He was a member of several car clubs and displays a wall of placement ribbons and titles for his various antique automobiles
Music was his second passion. He entertained all walks of life and all ages with his comprehensive music collection that includes all genres from rock and roll to country to big band. He was known as “the DJ” for his local community center senior citizens. He had friends of all ages and interests.
Connie was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Southport. His passing is felt by many, including his faithful companion Graycie.
He is survived by one sister, Doris V. Durham; his two daughters, Coni Lynne Roush, and Teri Roush Bingaman, her husband Bruce V. Sr., and their children, Jamie S. Hensler, Bruce V. Bingaman Jr., and Terri Sales and her husband Doug; five great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Nelda Mae Small Roush; his son, Charles C. “CC” Roush Jr.; sister, L. Gail Petrucci; and grandson, Michael T Bingaman.
The family expresses their profound gratitude and prayers of thanks to Dr. Domenic A. Palagruto and the entire Lower Cape Fear Life Care Team.
A private graveside service with Military Honors was held Thursday, August 26, with the Reverend James D. Riley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia NC.