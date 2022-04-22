We have lost our precious, beautiful family matriarch, Carol Sue (Leonard) O’Mahony.
Carol died at her home in Bolivia, North Carolina, surrounded by her loved ones after a very courageous, personal journey with illness.
Carol had a zest for life that few can match. Her contagious smile, sparkling personality and gift of gab meant she never met a stranger. Whether walking her beloved dog, Holly, busy with friends on her many charitable works, or just having a quiet dinner out with the love of her life, her husband of 44 years John, Carol made a lasting impression and big impact on people.
Carol’s grace, charm, elegance, and immeasurable love for her family will sustain us all as they go forward with her forever in their hearts.
Her husband, John O’Mahony; brothers, Robert and Andrew; many nieces and nephews, whom “Aunt Susie” often claimed as her own; and cousins and friends will now honor her legacy by living their own lives to the fullest.
The family is sincerely grateful to Lower Cape Fear Life Care for their care and support.
At this time, no services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Carol’s favorite charities.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservice.com for the O’Mahony family.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.