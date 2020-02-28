Barbara Ann Vesey Brown Reed passed away February 16 at the age of 90 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was a resident of Cincinnati for the last year and a half of her life.
Barbara was born in South Croydon, England on November 15, 1929. Barbara grew up in Estoril, Portugal until 1940, when she moved back to England and attended Felixstowe School in Norfolk, England.
After the war, Barbara enrolled at Vassar College, graduating in 1950 with a degree in history. She started her career at the American Embassy in the Hague, Netherlands. She then worked with Radio Free Europe in Lisbon, Portugal for a few years until she was offered a position with the BBC in London. In 1960, she was transferred to the New York office of the BBC, where she met Francis Woodbridge Reed. They were married in September 1961. In 1964, they moved to Greenwich, Connecticut. Barbara received her master’s degree in library science from Pratt Institute in 1968, working as a librarian for the Greenwich Public Schools until her retirement in 1990.
In 1999, she moved to Southport, North Carolina where she lived for 19 years, playing golf and bridge, traveling and volunteering. In 2018, she relocated to Cincinnati to be close to family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine Grace Rennie Vesey Brown (formerly Pengilly) and John Sidney Vesey Brown, and her husband, Francis Woodbridge Reed.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Peg) Reed of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Rosemary Reed of Tabernash, Colorado; her grandson, John Pablo Vesey Reed of Cincinnati, Ohio; and her nieces, Diana Reed of Washington, Pennsylvania and Susan Reed of Sag Harbor, New York. She is also survived by many wonderful cousins in England, including Sue Wheeler of Redhill, Surrey, England and Gillian Wootton of West Wickham, Kent, England.
Memorial gatherings will be held at St. Philips Episcopal Church, Southport, North Carolina on April 18 and Christ Church, Greenwich, Connecticut on June 6.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, New York or Southport-Oak Island Animal Rescue, Southport, North Carolina, in memory of Barbara Reed.