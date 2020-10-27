William Max Henry, age 73, of Winnabow passed away on Wednesday, the twenty first of October, 2020 following a brief illness in New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Max was born in Washington, Indiana on the eighteenth of March, 1947 to the late William Francis and Lois Wagoner Henry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Smith.
Max was a member of the Pythagoras Lodge #249 A.F. & A.M, Southport, NC and American Legion Post, Shoals, Indiana.
He worked for ADM in Southport for several years and was an avid deer hunter. He always enjoyed talking about hunting even when he could not go himself.
Max was a man who cherished his friends and kept up with many lifelong friends, both here in North Carolina and in Indiana.
Surviving are his wife of fifty-two years, Sharon Henry; four sons, William Patrick Henry of Winnabow, Ron Erick Tow and Chandler of Bolivia, Brian Scott Tow and wife Donna of Boiling Spring Lakes, Anthony Shane Tow and wife Sondra of Winnabow; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends too numerous to mention. Max was a big-hearted man who loved his family and friends.
The family will have a private memorial service to celebrate his life.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J. Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee.