Eileen M. Ahrens, age 89 of Southport, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
She was born on April 5, 1930 to the late Marguerite and John Marischen, who were also fantastic grandparents.
Eileen was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy, which broke her heart but her strong faith always prevailed.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Marcia and Geoff White; her grandsons, Brian and Jason White; and her great-granddaughter, Emma White.
She was a hands-on, always involved, loving mother and grandmother and she will be dearly missed by her family.
She was also survived by many dear friends, including one who described her as “one of the most unselfish, kind, generous and loving persons I’ve ever known and a brick in her trust in God’s provision, not only for her own family, but for all mankind.”
A private family service will take place at the family’s grave site gravesite in Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to either The First Church of Christ, Scientist, 250 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA, 02115 or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401.