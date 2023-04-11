Edison Kent “Ed” Mitchell, Sr. age 79, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Mr. Mitchell was born December 1, 1943 son of the late George Elwood Mitchell and Mildred Elizabeth Andrews Mitchell.
Ed was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served during the Vietnam era.
He worked for American Electric Power for 32 years.
Mr. Mitchell was a member of Bolivia United Methodist Church, where he served on the church board. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners.
Ed had a passion for gardening and was an avid West Virginia Mountaineers fan. He will be remembered as the neighborhood handyman and a “Mr. Fix-it.”
He loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilee Mitchell; five children, Edison Kent Mitchell, Jr. and wife Amy, Kevin Mitchell and significant other Elaine, Kimberly Mitchell Nameth and husband Ernest, Keith Mitchell and significant other Jessica, and Kortney Mitchell and wife Kelly; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Mitchell; and a sister, Carolyn Postlethwaite.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Mitchell; a brother, Thomas Mitchell; and a sister, Sharon Mitchell.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be a reception following the service in the Boiling Spring Lakes Community Center from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Mitchell family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
