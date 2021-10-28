Kathe Mueller Slonim of Southport, North Carolina and formerly of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 23, 2021.
Born in Stuttgart, Germany, July 1, 1927, she and her family were survivors of the Holocaust. The Nazis took her father to the Dachau concentration camp and, in an effort to save their only child, Kathe’s mother brought her to the Catholic Church in Stuttgart where she was hidden until her father and mother were able to escape and take Kathe to Luxembourg. Once there, they waited a year for papers to let them enter the United States.
Kathe was 12 years old when they arrived in Albany, New York. She attended Albany Business College and Sarah Lawrence College.
She married in 1951 and moved to Dayton, Ohio. She worked for 40 years as a school secretary for the City of Dayton Department of Education. She was loved by all the staff and students who never hesitated to drop by the office for her support and advice. She was a supporter of literacy and for many years and after her retirement she volunteered her time in the school system reading to students, and helping many students learn to read. She also volunteered at the Dayton State Hospital for the mentally challenged.
She was a world traveler who visited countries on every continent. She was independent and adventurous as she traveled to Chile, Buenos Aires, Brazil, Australia, Africa, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Israel, Egypt and nearly every country in Europe. She particularly enjoyed her many visits to Tokyo, Japan where her daughter, Elyse and son-in-law Ed lived for five years.
She was a woman of many talents: an artist, a musician, a seamstress, an amazing cook and a baker. She never hesitated to provide all the baked goods for family, friends, and neighbors’ events. She was an expert in finding treasures at flea markets and antique shows. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially beating them at her favorite pastime game, RummiKub.
She is survived by her three children, Dr. Charles Slonim of Tampa, Florida Susan (Slonim) Servais of Boston, Massachusetts and Elyse (Slonim) Brown of Southport, and her beloved sons-in-law Ed Brown and Arnie Servais, and daughter-in-law Barrie Slonim. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Dr. Elliot (Karly) Servais of Wellesley, Massachusetts, Dr. Andrew (Rebecca) Servais of Boston, Massachusetts, Dr. Jackie Servais (Josh) Kram of Bethesda, Maryland, Erik Brown of Durham, North Carolina, Jessica Brown (Ted) McCarthy of Woodbridge, Virginia, Arlie Slonim (Herbie) Ziskend of Washington, D.C., and Emma Slonim of Washington, D.C.; and four great-grandchildren: Matthew, Emily, William, and Ellie, with two on the way.
Funeral services will be held in Albany, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Restoration Campaign of Temple of Israel, 922 Market Street, Wilmington, NC. 28401; or the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.