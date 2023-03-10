Frances Muriel Brown, age 70, of Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Frances was born November 25, 1952 in Columbus County, daughter of the late John Gordon Ward and Gola Bell Simmons Ward.
She worked at River Run Laundromat for 24 years where she made many friends with her sense of humor. She made friends easily and was the adopted Mom of the neighborhood kids. She was kind hearted and loved by many and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darril Brown; her stepchildren, Darril and Charlie Brown; her brothers, Jimmy Ward, Edward Ward, and Hubert Ward; and sisters, Vada Porter and Marie Ward.
Survivors include her daughter, Felicia Brown, and fiancé Eric Wolburg of Knoxville, Tennessee; son, Kevin Ward, of Southport; grandchildren, Kyla Morgan and fiance’ Ayden Gillmor of Knoxville, Tennessee, Christian Morgan of Virginia, and Madison Ward of Oneida, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be Monday, March 13, at two o’clock in the afternoon at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from six o’clock until eight o’clock in the evening on Sunday, March 12, at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport, North Carolina.