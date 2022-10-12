Sandra Jo Rooks Harrison Oct 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 Updated Oct 12, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sandra Jo Rooks Harrison, 85, of Whitsett, North Carolina died Friday, August 19, 2022.A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 19, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street, Southport. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memorial Sandra Jo North Carolina Choice Charity Memory Sympathy Letters to the Editor Road is paved Not listening Soldier support Featured Businesses Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Ken Keegan Coldwell Banker Seacoast Advantage Remax Website Dosher Memorial Hospital +1(910)457-3800 Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Better Beach Rentals Inc 8601 E Oak Island DR, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)933-4857 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Planning board approves Carmel Village, 291-acre development Midway Road detour begins Monday Southport Alderman Alt: city has toxic work environment Oak Island man charged in stabbing death Lakes mayor says $5.1 million, not $20 million, is needed