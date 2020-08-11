John “Bumper” Alperti, 74, of Southport passed away on August 6, 2020.
He was born February 3, 1946 in Dover, New Jersey to the late John “Spinny” Alperti and Eleanor Williams Alperti.
He is survived by his wife Paty Alperti; sons, John Alperti, Jr. and wife Sarah, Christopher Alperti and wife Sunni, and Jason Alperti and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Ella Jaye, Adelia, and Rocco; brother, Donald and wife Jean; nephews, Wayne and wife Jan, David, Joshua, and Lindon, and nieces Dawn Alperti, Juliana Hasty, Kate Walz, Jeana Hasty, Jessica Hasty and Jaeda Hasty.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Make-A-Wish America at www.wish.org or to the Christopher & Dane Reeve Foundation at www.ChristopherReeve.org/donate.
