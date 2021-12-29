Deborah Lee Hall, age 66, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Deborah was born June 13, 1955. She was retired from Scotia Glenville Schools.
Deb was an avid supporter of the local businesses and local live music. She placed her mark on the town and was loved by many people in the community.
She was a spectacular cook who loved spending time with her family and friends. Deb will be remembered for the loving and caring person she was.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Brian Hall; three children, Joseph Whalen (Kit), Shane Whalen, and Kelley Aschmutat (Rob); six grandchildren, Brandan Aschmutat, Kayla Aschmutat, Alaina Aschmutat, Caitlin Whalen, Jack Whalen, and Cayden Whalen; two brothers, Roy Bordeau and Richard Bordeau; and a sister, Penelope Aldrich (Ron).
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Debbie’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at LLS.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Hall family may be shared at http://www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.