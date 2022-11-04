Gladys Pauline Heenan, mother and grandmother, died surrounded by her loved ones peacefully at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, North Carolina on October 12, 2022, at the age of 92.

She was born August 14, 1930 in Fleetwood, United Kingdom and lived life giving back to others. She worked as a Physical Therapist for over 30 years and enjoyed working with Doctors Without Borders.

