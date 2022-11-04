Gladys Pauline Heenan Nov 4, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gladys Pauline Heenan, mother and grandmother, died surrounded by her loved ones peacefully at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, North Carolina on October 12, 2022, at the age of 92.She was born August 14, 1930 in Fleetwood, United Kingdom and lived life giving back to others. She worked as a Physical Therapist for over 30 years and enjoyed working with Doctors Without Borders.She is survived by her daughter, Judith Heenan, and grandson, Truman Heenan. She will forever be loved and missed.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Heenan family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Heenan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gladys Pauline Heenan Truman Heenan Ethnology Worship Medicine Judith Heenan Cremation Memory Southport North Carolina Letters to the Editor Thumbs down Air mailed Out centerpiece Featured Businesses Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Electrical Solutions Plus +1(910)338-9718 Website Remax Website Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Inn at Bald Head Island 2 Keelson Row, Bald Head Island, NC 28461 +1(888)367-7091 Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Southport's Taylor Field Park taking shape Gas leak closes Caswell Beach Road Our hearts sank Southport Wooden Boat Show: A dream to reality Fishing: More cool mornings are slipping in on us