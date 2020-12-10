David Hunter Ratcliffe, passed away December 5, 2020.
He was born July 25, 1954.
David is survived by his mother, Mary Jones; his sister, Dyan Beynon; his brother, Donnie Ratcliffe; and his youngest brother, Darryl Ratcliffe.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Ratcliffe.
David was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and moved to Oak Island (a.k.a. Long Beach) in 1969.
He was an avid surfer in his early years. He learned the sport at Long Beach Pier and visited Florida’s set of waves a few times; he loved a good set and the pipeline!
His skills did not stop there. He was well known on the island for his construction work, and there are a few cottages still around that he built.
There was nothing David loved better than a good exchange in conversation. Those that knew David knows what this means!
He will be missed. Rest in peace, brother. Much love, the family.
Full obituary