William David (Bill) Miller 78, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away October 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born June 6, 1942, in Partridge, Kentucky, and was the son of Charles Anderson (Charlie) Miller and Rose Stidham Miller.
Bill grew up in Lynch, Kentucky, and moved to Southport in 1962 at which time he joined the United States Air Force. He was a Vietnam Veteran.
He married the love of his life, Cheryl Price, in 1964 and upon his discharge from the service they made their home in Southport. He retired from Progress Energy after 24 years of service.
Bill spent his life as a public servant to the citizens of Southport and Brunswick County. He served as: a member of the Southport Fire Department; a founder and charter member of the Southport Rescue Squad, where he served as Assistant Chief; a Master Mason, Pythagoras Lodge #249; a Sudan Shriner; a police officer with the Southport Police Department and the Oak Island Police Department; and a Deputy Sheriff with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for 44 years. His passion for upholding the law and for the men and women of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was profound! He always saw himself as your “protector!”
Bill was an active member of Mount Olive Baptist Church and always looked forward to seeing his church family.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Mack (Bob) Miller, and his sister, Nola Miller Fields.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife and best friend of 56 years, Cheryl Price Miller; two sons, Charles William (Charlie) Miller and wife Patty of Southport and James David (Davey) Miller and Pamela Allgood of Southport; two grandchildren, Natalie Miller Sasser and husband Chris and Briana Miller and fiance Caleb Hemphill; a great- granddaughter, Finley Ann Sasser; a special niece, Tiffany Cashwell Campbell and family; and a special loved one, Denise Miller. Natalie, Briana and Finley, your presence filled his days with sunshine! You were his beacons of light! To Charlie, David and your families, words are inadequate in thanking you for the sacrifices you have made over the last 58 months helping to care for your dad! You truly have angel wings!
To family, friends, strangers and Bill’s caretakers, words cannot express how deeply you have touched our hearts with your many acts of kindness. May God bless each of you in a special way! To the staff at Local’s and Famous Subs, you are special! To the greeters at Mount Olive Baptist Church, you blessed us every Sunday with your helping hands!
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, from 6 to 8 p.m at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2919 Galloway Road NE, Bolivia. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed.
Services will be Friday, October 9, at 1 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony Clemmons presiding. Burial will be at Northwood Cemetery in Southport with full law enforcement and United States Air Force Honors performed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shriner’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Gideon’s International, or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Bolivia.
