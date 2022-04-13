Linda Corum Singletary, of Southport, went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Linda was born June 15, 1945 to Ruby and Spencer Corum.
She was a graduate of Ruffin High School. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping and traveling.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her mother and father- in-law Martha and Willard Singletary; great-granddaughter, Arianna Boykins; great-grandson, Epic Cristello; great-grandson, Jeremiah Amos Wright, and great-nephew, Cory Shropshire.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Barry Singletary, of the home; sons, Dale Dishmon (Teresa) of Eden, North Carolina, Raine Dishmon (Ashleigh) of Southport, and Steve Dishmon (Dee Dee) of Eden, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Austin I. Dishmon of Eden, North Carolina, Brittany Noe of Jacksonville, Florida, Chandler Tucker of Southport, Courtney Prewette (Tyler) of Eden, North Carolina, Faith Nugent (Seth) of Madison, Alabama, Jack Kelly of Wilson, North Carolina, Kylie Bell (Rasheem) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Ryan Dishmon (Heather) of Stoneville, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Alexis Boykins, Allison Nugent, Ava Boykins, Evelyn Nugent, Dakota Prewette, Hallie Wright, Isla Nugent, Reese Dishmon, Waylon Dishmon, and Zaria Boykins; brother, Curtis Corum (Janice) of Ruffin, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Brenda Jones (Graham) of Rockingham, North Carolina, and Janice Martin of Greensboro, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Glenn Singletary (Linda) of Rockingham North Carolina; special niece, Joy Corum Shropshire of Ruffin, North Carolina; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia for their care and support.