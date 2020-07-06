Hunter Eugene Blackmon, 79, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his son’s home on Oak Island, North Carolina.
Born September 14, 1940, he was the son of the late Edgar Blackmon and Nancy Slagle Blackmon Haywood.
Retired Lt. Col. Blackmon served in the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam War and later retired from the Air National Guard. He was also retired from the United States Postal Service.
He was an avid golfer who loved his family and most animals. He lived life to the fullest by loving, laughing and staying on top of current events. He enjoyed watching golf and westerns on television, as well as combing through classified ads to compare the prices of classic cars. He loved gathering people around to tell stories of his adventures, and misadventures, growing up in rural Lancaster County.
He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Judy Altman Blackmon.
He is survived by two sons, Rhett Blackmon and his wife Bobbie of Oak Island, and Brett Blackmon and his wife Penny of Lancaster Pennsylvania; daughter, Janet Morgan of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren, Paige Morgan and her husband Ryan of Southport, Hunter Blackmon of Oak Island, Ashlyn Boykin and her husband Brandyn of Great Falls, South Carolina, and Aaron Blackmon of Great Falls, South Carolina; brothers-in-law, Nick Altman and his wife Bobbie of Dallas, North Carolina, and Larry Altman of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; nieces, Amy Altman Kelly and her husband Raymond of Lexington, South Carolina, and Ann Altman Tillman and her husband Philip of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and nephews, Stephen Altman and his wife Jessica of Granville, Ohio, and Bryan Altman of Dallas, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Zion United Methodist Church in Lancaster where he will be buried beside his wife.
Morgan & Son Funeral Home in Marshville is serving the family of Mr. Blackmon.