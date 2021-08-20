The world lost a beloved mom, Nana, wife, daughter, sister and friend on July 29, 2021 when Deborah Jeane Green (née Suralik) of Southport passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. She battled endometrial cancer, but never missed a day taking care of everyone else. She was 67.
Debbie was born in Tuckerton, New Jersey to John and Barbara Suralik. She was the oldest of four children.
Debbie married her husband, Tom, in 1974 and they moved to Manahawkin, New Jersey. Together, they had one child, Tara Jeane.
Debbie worked for Medical Associates of Ocean County for 30 years. Debbie and Tom moved to Southport in 2008.
Debbie was a faithful member of the Bolivia congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Debbie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 47 years, Thomas; daughter, Tara Evans (James) of Bolivia; grandson, Aaron Biagiotti; granddaughters, Emma and Alice Evans; her parents, John and Barbara Suralik of Bolivia; sister, Stephanie (Reggie) DeShields of Bridgeton, New Jersey; brother, Michael Suralik of Morehead City; a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her large family of Christian brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Suralik, III.
The family wishes to send a special thanks to Dr. Lucybeth Nieves Arriba and the staff at NHRMC Zimmer Cancer Center and also to the staff at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for their care and compassion.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
