Ralph Columbus King, 89, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Novant Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia.
He was born in Brunswick County on November 5, 1933 to Elroy and Ada L. Smith King.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted stepmother, Smithie Evans King; brothers, Charles R. King, Wesley Elon King, Lyle Ray King; and a sister, Nelva F. King.
A native of Brunswick County, he is survived by a loving and devoted wife, Olive E. King, and his caring and attentive son, Christopher C. King. Other survivors include sisters, Shelby J. Sellers and Hilda G. Ray of Whiteville, North Carolina; sisters- in law, Judy King and Gail King of Ash, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As a member of New Briton Baptist Church, Ralph served the church in many and various capacities including Deacon/Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher. Also, as a member of the Cemetery Committee of the Church, he devoted much of his time, energy and resources to the development, improvements and preservation of the Church and Inman Cemeteries. With the support of family members and others, he also established the Endowment Fund, “The Ralph C. King Cemeteries Fund for New Britton Baptist Church.”
Ralph was a 1951 graduate of Waccamaw High School. He completed requirements and received a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University in Agriculture/Agriculture Education in 1955. He also earned a Master’s Degree in Education at N. C. State University in 1962. In addition, he completed post-graduate studies in Public School Administration at East Carolina University.
With a career spanning 34 years in Public Education (1955-1989), Ralph served as teacher and administrator in the Public Schools of Brunswick and Columbus Counties. He was employed as a teacher of Vocational Agriculture at the Nakina High School (Columbus County) for the years of 1955-1957 and Waccamaw High School (Brunswick County) for the years 1957-1965. Following his tenure as teacher, he served as Associate Superintendent of the Brunswick County Schools (1965-1969), where he also served as Superintendent of the Brunswick County Schools for ten years (1969-1979). He served as Associate Superintendent with the Columbus County Schools from 1979 to May of 1989 when he retired.
During Ralph’s 10-year tenure as Superintendent of Brunswick County Schools, with a supportive Board, a Competent Staff and cooperative citizenry, many accomplishments and improvements were made. A few of which included School Consolidation and Re-organization, providing improved and expanded school facilities and programs, School and System-wide Accreditation by the N. C. State Board of Education and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS). He also directed the total desegregation of the county schools in the fall of 1969 experiencing few major problems.
Ralph served on various Boards and Committees including the General Board of the North Carolina State Baptist Convention, Brunswick County Resources Development Commission, and the SENC Community Action Agency.
In 2012, he was the recipient of “The Order of the Long Leaf Pine” award issued by the Governor of the state of North Carolina .
A funeral service was held Sunday, June 4, at New Britton Baptist Church, Ash, North Carolina, conducted by Rev. Sterling Sarvis and Rev. Steve Nobles. Burial followed in the Inman Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Peacock Funeral Home, Whiteville, North Carolina.
Serving as pallbearers were Mel Ray, Wes King, Whitney King, Jeremy King, Neil King and Benji King.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ralph C. King, New Britton Baptist Church - mail to NC Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612.
