Gregory Nathan Tolar, 38, of Dacula, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 4, 2022.
Greg was born March 15, 1983, in St. Matthews, Kentucky, the son of Sandra Tidwell and Nathaniel Dunn Tolar of Southport, North Carolina.
He had recently returned to Gwinnett County from San Francisco where he worked as a Senior Systems Engineer with “Yahoo for Business.” Greg continued to work for Yahoo at his new home.
From the time Greg left Duluth High School he continued to work in the programming environment teaching himself his craft with Google, McAfee, Nokia, Zscaler, and finally Yahoo where he was recoginized for his talent at the senior engineer level.
Greg was a gentle soul who would brighten the day of everyone around him with his beautiful smile, kind remarks and wonderful stories. He was passionate about helping his friends and they knew he was always available with advice and assistance.
His return to the Atlanta area brightened his life so much and allowed him to spend more time with his family. He had just recently returned from a visit with his parents in North Carolina.
Greg was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ted and Ruth Tidwell, and paternal grandparents, N.S. and Nellie Dunn Tolar.
Besides his parents, survivors include two sisters, Melissa Tolar Kneen of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dr. Jill Tolar Campbell (Michael) of Lexington, Kentucky; three nephews, Andrew and Nathan Campbell and Matthew Kneen; and niece, Mikayla Kneen. Special thanks to Eli Fraser, and Robert and Samatha Meltz, along with the rest of the folks dropping in all the time. He loved you all!
Final arrangements are incomplete at this time.
