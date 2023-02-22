Edna Parks Coggins, the beloved matriarch of the Coggins family, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023, just a few months after celebrating her 100th birthday.
Edna, the daughter of the late Leslie and Caddie Parks was born in 1922 in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. She was one of six siblings.
She married Johnnie Coggins and together they raised four children, Jean Boseman, Ann Bryant, Samuel Coggins and Faye Coggins.
After Johnnie died, she met Roy Hawthorne who was her longtime companion and doted on her until his death. She often said she was blessed to have two good men to love her.
Edna is survived by her brothers, Lloyd Parks and Wilbard Parks; all of her children; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Jernigan; and two brothers Sammy Parks and Alton Parks.
Many of her family and extended family were recently able to join her to celebrate her milestone hundredth birthday. Edna’s focus was always on her family, and the many friends she made that became family, who were swept in by her warm, witty, personality, and great sense of humor.
Edna also had an amazing work ethic - working as a cashier into her late 70’s. She was a fabulous cook (her cheese biscuits were epic), an avid reader and gardener, and loved to spend time with her family sharing family history. Edna was tough, glamorous, and loyal; a true gift and inspiration to all that were lucky enough to know her. She will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Scotland Neck, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.