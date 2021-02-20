Gary Benjamin Spory, age 70, passed away on February 13, 2021 in Oak Island, North Carolina.
He was born September 6, 1950 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Donald and Lois (Phenicie) Spory.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dianna (Swope) Spory; his brother, Donald (Butch) Spory; and his son-in-law, David Maola.
He is survived by his children Garrett (Fina) Spory and Allison Maola; twin grandchildren, John David and Eleanor, and his brother, John Spory, and nephews.
Gary graduated from Johnstown High School in 1968. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp after graduation and served his country honorably in Vietnam.
He enjoyed the island life, golf, shooting pool and Pittsburgh Steelers football.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.