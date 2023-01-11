Tracy Gail Coring Grimes, 51, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on January 5, 2023, at her residence.
She was born October 4, 1971 in Wilmington, North Carolina, the daughter of Bill and Gail Coring.
Tracy was a graduate of South Brunswick High School Class of 1989. Tracy was devoted to her family and loved being a mother and a “me-me” to her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Jay Grimes of the home; three sons, Corey and Chelsea Michalk of Rocky Point, North Carolina, Bryce Michalk, and AJ Letourneau of Southport; three daughters, Elissa and Jordan Michalk of Loris, South Carolina, Megan Michalk of Southport, and Amber Michalk Gipson of Alvin, Texas; four grandchildren, Jayce, Alaina, Gunner, and Kinsleigh; her mother, Gail Strong of Southport; two brothers, Scott and Christine Coring of Apex, North Carolina, and Todd and Angela Coring of Southport; her maternal grandfather, Herman Strong, her aunt, Beverly and Henry Bridgers of Boiling Springs, and nieces and nephews, Shea, Emily, and Logan.
Tracy was preceded in death by her husband, David Michalk; father, Bill Coring; grandmother, Betty Strong; and uncle, Larry Strong.
The memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church with Pastor Charles A. Drew officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local food bank of your choice.
The family would like to thank everyone for all their kind expressions during this time of grief.
Coastal Cremations, Wilmington NC is taking care of arrangements.