John Richard Walters, 71, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
John was born September 15, 1950 in New York City, New York to the late John Thomas Walters and Elizabeth Ann Brady Walters.
John proudly served his country as a Submariner in the United States Navy aboard the USS George C. Marshall.
John retired as a Stagehand with the David Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, New York, New York and was a proud member of Local One IATSE. He also served as a Master Gardener at the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Brunswick County.
John was preceded in death by his younger brother, Michael Walters, and his wife, Bev.
He is survived by his wife, Kate Magill Walters of Southport; his brothers, Jim (Diane) Walters, Danny (Mike) Walters, Andy (Karen) Walters, Mark (Barbara) Walters, Matt (Maureen) Walters, Steven Walters, and Scott (Jackie) Walters; his sisters, Mickey Walters, Kathleen Walters, and Joanne Walters; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Walters will be held on Thursday, November 18, at 11 a.m. in the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel in Southport, North Carolina.
The family invites friends to join them in a celebration of John’s life at the Pub of Southport immediately following the service.
