Suzanne (Sue) Leigh Baronowski, age 78, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Novant Hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina.
She was born December 20, 1943, in The Bronx, New York to the late G. Douglass and E. Mary (Vaughn) Montfort.
After graduating from Branford High School, she began a career in the banking industry where she met her husband of 49 years. She then transitioned to the insurance industry.
During her working career she traveled extensively with her family visiting many United States national parks across the country, as well as exploring states up and down the East Coast and the Canadian Maritimes.
After 30 years, Sue and John retired to Southport to begin the next phase of their life. Retirement meant more travel, family time and new hobbies. Dance, golf and BNC activities took up much of her time in early retirement, followed by years of travel throughout the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii, and multiple river cruises throughout Europe and Asia, making many new friends along the way.
She had a special fellowship with The Landing “nasta” ladies and her priority group. Their Friday luncheons were a priority only to be missed by absence due to travel or illness.
Her granddaughter, Lily, held a special place in her heart, as she got to be involved with her day-to-day care, picking her up from school and watching her over breaks. They shared snacks and secrets, both of which they were terrible at hiding from Lily’s mommy.
Though retirement friends became her closest friends, Sue still kept in touch with many other friends made over the years, even going back to her high school days. She touched a lot of lives, always welcoming a visit and a chance to catch-up.
As a devout Catholic, she was a communicant at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, a member of the Ladies Guild, and head of one of counting teams for many years.
In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her brother, Douglass Montfort.
She is survived by her husband, John; sister, Carol (Charles) Burke of West Haven, Connecticut; daughter, Tracy (Gerold) Crowley, of Colchester, Connecticut; daughter, Katherine (Nicholas) Branson, of Southport, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jerlyn and Randy Crowley of Colchester, Connecticut, and Lily Branson, of Southport, North Carolina; and sister-in-law, Carole Jean Montfort, of Rochester, New York.
The family will have visitation on May 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at noon, Friday, May 6, at Sacred Heart Church in Southport.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date in Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or to a charity of your choice.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.